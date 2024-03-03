Kayaker dies after falling into lake near Cary
One person died after a kayak tipped over early Sunday morning on Silver Lake near Cary, Oakwood Hills police chief Raymond Cordell confirmed.
Cordell said two people were kayaking on Silver Lake about 1 a.m. when the kayay overturned. One person made it safely to shore, but the second person did not, Cordell said.
The person has not been identified.
