Hair today, gone tomorrow; Shavees sacrifice locks for a good cause

Chris Crane made quite a sacrifice Sunday when he allowed the shaving of his long beard — dyed green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day — for the annual St. Baldrick’s Day fundraiser at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood.

But even Crane had his limits.

“I got to keep my eyebrows, though,” the Algonquin resident said just before stylist Andrea Pileggi took the clippers to his months of facial hair growth.

Crane was among the shavees who gave up their hair, whether it be one top of the head or below the chin, during the Streamwood Professional Firefighters Local 3022-sponsored event that raises money to battle pediatric cancer.

Also volunteering to go bald for the cause was 10-year-old Logan Neubauer of Warrenville.

“So proud,” Janet Neubauer said in describing her feelings as her son’s locks fell to the floor. “Logan decided to do this on his own, so, he was excited to raise money and help the kids with cancer.”

Logan Neubauer, 10, of Warrenville, has his head shaved by Jamie Geraci of Bartlett during the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Sunday at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood. The event raises money to help battle pediatric cancer. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Chris Crane of Algonquin prepares to have his green-dyed beard shaved by Andrea Pileggi of Schaumburg during the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Sunday at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood. The event raises money to help battle pediatric cancer. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Logan Neubauer, 10, of Warrenville, smiles Sunday as his long locks are shaved during the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood. The event raises money to help battle pediatric cancer. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville performs during the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Sunday at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood. The event raises money to help battle pediatric cancer. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Jamie Geraci of Bartlett trims the long locks of 10-year-old Logan Neubauer of Warrenville during the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Sunday at Chicago Loop Sports Bar & Grill in Streamwood. The event raises money to help battle pediatric cancer. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald