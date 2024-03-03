Creators, cosplayers and fans come together at DuPage Comic Con

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Comic writer Edward Sims talks about “Black Arrow” during the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Saturday in Wheaton. The event included up to 150 artist tables, vendor booths, special guests and cosplay contests, along with video and table top gaming tournaments.

Comic book artists and a costume contest were just two of the highlights of the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Saturday.

“There's a lot of cool stuff going on,” said lead promoter Randy Beasley. “We have a bunch of great artists here.”

Among the artists was special guest Jeff Balke. Mighty Con's website states that Balke is an entrepreneur, animator, voice actor and producer who created his own animation studio that focus on 2D CEL animation. In addition, he is an award-winning comic book colorist who has worked on more than 300 comic books.

Vintage comic books, action figures and comic art were among the items being sold at up to 150 vendor booths. During the early afternoon, dozens of people attending the event wore costumes depicting their favorite comic and cosplay characters.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Juliette Janusz, 8, lower left, is dressed as Wonder Woman; her twin sister Cadence is Monty from “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” mom Rachel is She-Ra and their dad, Errol, is dressed as Slipknot during the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Saturday in Wheaton. The family stopped at the table of a vendor who asked to take their photo.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jordan Dechene of Alsip wears a Khonshu costume during the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Saturday in Wheaton.