News

Creators, cosplayers and fans come together at DuPage Comic Con

Posted March 03, 2024 6:00 am
Joe Lewnard
 

Comic book artists and a costume contest were just two of the highlights of the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Saturday.

“There's a lot of cool stuff going on,” said lead promoter Randy Beasley. “We have a bunch of great artists here.”

Among the artists was special guest Jeff Balke. Mighty Con's website states that Balke is an entrepreneur, animator, voice actor and producer who created his own animation studio that focus on 2D CEL animation. In addition, he is an award-winning comic book colorist who has worked on more than 300 comic books.

Vintage comic books, action figures and comic art were among the items being sold at up to 150 vendor booths. During the early afternoon, dozens of people attending the event wore costumes depicting their favorite comic and cosplay characters.

  Juliette Janusz, 8, lower left, is dressed as Wonder Woman; her twin sister Cadence is Monty from “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” mom Rachel is She-Ra and their dad, Errol, is dressed as Slipknot during the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Saturday in Wheaton. The family stopped at the table of a vendor who asked to take their photo. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Jordan Dechene of Alsip wears a Khonshu costume during the DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Saturday in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  DuPage Comic Con, presented by Mighty Con, was held Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
Communities Counties DuPage County Entertainment News Wheaton
