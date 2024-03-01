New home for Roselle library? Village trustees agree to study property swap

The Roselle Public Library building, located at 40 S. Park St., dates to 1982. Officials could pin their hopes for a new library on land currently owned by the village. Daily Herald file photo

A proposed land swap with the village of Roselle could allow library officials to pursue a new plan to replace their aging building.

The village and the public library district have entered into a memorandum of understanding to study the feasibility of swapping properties in the heart of Roselle.

Under that scenario, the library would take over the village-owned site formerly occupied by the Trinity Community Center. In exchange for that land, the library would give the village its existing building and parking lot — a desirable property because of its proximity to the Main Street area.

“Here we could do something that would be able to generate sales tax revenue, additional residential units, we can even consider potentially a parking garage, since parking is becoming much more congested as we see the success of Main Street really take off,” Roselle Mayor David Pileski said.

The memorandum comes as library officials weigh whether to put a referendum question on the November ballot asking taxpayers to fund the construction of a larger building. The Trinity property would give the library room for a drive-up window, attached parking and outdoor programming space, Executive Director Samantha Johnson said.

Village trustees last June authorized the $1.5 million purchase of the 2.6-acre site along Maple Avenue next to Pine Park.

“I'm glad that the village feels that there's mutual interest,” Johnson said.

The existing library, built in 1982, sits next to village hall. The library board last year sought to borrow $22 million to replace the redbrick structure with a two-story, glass-clad building on the same site.

Voters rejected the funding request, though the margin of defeat was just 22 votes out of nearly 3,000 ballots cast in DuPage and Cook counties.

Roselle officials, meanwhile, have agreed to pause “the pursuit of redevelopment” of the Maple Avenue parcel until the end of April 2025, so the library can conduct its “necessary due diligence,” the memo states. It does not require either side to enter into a land swap agreement, which would still have to be negotiated and approved by the village and library boards.

“This is a first step in a process that will take over a year to come to realization if it does, but when taxing bodies work together hand in hand, it always generates better results for the community,” Pileski said.

Roselle officials moved to acquire the Maple Avenue parcel after Lombard-based Avgeris and Associates contacted them about the village taking over its position in a purchase contract. Officials last year said the real estate investor had re-evaluated the financial viability of an apartment project on the property.

Then in August, the village formally invited prospective developers to submit their qualifications and design concepts for the property. The village board initially received no interest in the parcel from other taxing bodies. The village started to look at lower-density housing opportunities, Pileski said, primarily focusing on senior affordable housing.

“When the library re-approached us about their renewed interest in the property, we were excited because I think a library is very similar to its prior use,” Pileski said, noting it was built as a school and eventually turned into a day care facility.

The respective boards held a joint meeting earlier this year to discuss the Trinity property.

“Having a library on this property really helps enhance it in a way that makes it a hub for the community, but also … diminishes the impact or the change in use to the surrounding neighbors,” Pileski said. “So from that side of things, we feel like this is a win for the immediate neighborhood.”