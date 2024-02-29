advertisement
News

Schaumburg police investigating after gunshots hit home

Posted February 29, 2024 2:23 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Schaumburg police are investigating after gunshots struck a residence Wednesday night.

No one was injured by the gunfire that was reported at 8:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boston Harbor, near the intersection of Summit Drive and Westchester Road, police said.

Early findings indicate the shooter may have targeted the home that was struck, as no other buildings in the area were damaged, according to authorities.

Investigators are seeking a male who was spotted in the area wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a baseball cap.

Detectives remained in the area Thursday as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information or a video of the area where the gunfire occurred is asked to call the Schaumburg Police Department’s Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.

