Perry’s to open third Chicago-area location as part of Hawthorn mall redevelopment in Vernon Hills

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is readying to open in Vernon Hills its third suburban location. This is a representative photo of the dining room in the Richmond, Virginia restaurant. Courtesy of Perry's

Texas-based Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille plans to open its third Chicago-area location April 15 as part of the ongoing Hawthorn mall redevelopment in Vernon Hills.

The free-standing site on the southwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Ring Drive has been under construction since last spring on one of three perimeter outlots created specifically for new restaurants.

Perry's is known for a seven-finger high pork chop roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for up to six hours. Courtesy of Perry's

According to the company, Perry's remains true to its neighborhood meat market roots serving butcher-fresh USDA aged prime steaks, signature tableside carvings, flamed desserts and its flagship seven-finger high pork chop. Seafood entrees are created by Chef Rick Moonen, a member of the American Culinary Hall of Fame.

Perry's also has locations in Oak Brook and Schaumburg and has been in the area for more than a decade.

“From our roots as a humble meat market, we've grown to focus not only on great food, but also in creating a unique dining experience and we are eager to welcome guests to our ninth location outside of Texas,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry's Restaurants, in a news release.

Perry’s Restaurants is described as a boutique restaurant group. Its “Rare and Well Done” dining experience and “Bar 79” (named after the year Perry’s was founded in Houston) are trademarked features.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’s third suburban location is set to open in Vernon Hills to include the trademarked “Bar 79.” Photo is from the Richmond, Virginia location. Courtesy of Perry's

The Vernon Hills restaurant is 11,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 350 guests including patio dining. The restaurant also has four private dining rooms serving from eight to 84 people with specially-curated menus.

It was designed in partnership with Chicago-based Aria Group Architects Inc., and features an expansive main dining room with views at every angle of chefs at work and glimpses of Bar 79 through a towering wine wall.

Rendering of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille opening April 15 in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Perry's

Vibrant colors, use of glass, lighting and other textures create an inviting environment suitable for an intimate dinner, business meeting or an elegant event, according to the release.

According to the company, the “Rare and Well Done” experience is based on an award-winning menu, impeccable service and elegant yet comfortable atmosphere.

Besides steakhouses in 11 U.S. markets, the company includes Perry & Sons Market & Grill (the original butcher shop), CARVE American Grille and VERDAD True Modern Mexican in Austin, Texas.

The concept for an upscale but unnamed steakhouse on the Hawthorn mall perimeter surfaces in March 2022 as a potential draw for other high-profile tenants in the Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment.

Yard House restaurant was approved last week by the village board for the southernmost outlot and have submitted for a site work permit, according to Andrew Jennings, community development director. They anticipate about 12 months of construction, he added.

No plans have been announced but a submittal for the middle lot is expected soon, Jennings said.