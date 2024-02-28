Students, colleagues bid farewell to beloved music teacher

Beloved teacher and mentor Matthew David Bishop, who taught music at Dundee Middle School and served as artistic director and conductor of the Elgin Youth Choir, died Saturday at his Elgin home. He was 34. Courtesy of Miller Funeral Home

Described as the embodiment of kindness, respect and care, Matthew David Bishop was a musician’s musician and an educator’s educator.

Beloved and respected by students and colleagues, the Dundee Middle School music teacher died unexpectedly at his Elgin home Saturday. He was 34.

A multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and conductor, Bishop “had a wonderfully unique personality,” said Dundee Middle School Principal Leo La Brie. “Musically, he was a genius and he made music accessible to all his students. Whenever you would walk into his classroom he would make you feel like the most important person in the room.”

“DMS will simply not be the same without him,” La Brie said of the 2004 Dundee Middle School graduate.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Dundee Middle School students and teachers paid tribute to the late music teacher Matthew Bishop by covering the sidewalk outside the West Dundee school with chalk drawings and expressions of affection like this one which included lyrics from “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.” Bishop died Saturday at age 34.

Chalk drawings, flower bouquets and heartfelt expressions of affection covered the sidewalk outside the entrance of the West Dundee school days after Bishop’s death.

Sharing their thoughts on the Miller Funeral Home website, former students praised the joy and energy he brought to the classroom. Fellow musicians praised his talent. A college classmate recalled Bishop’s “uncanny ability to befriend anyone.” A high school pal described his contagious laughter and his “way of making ordinary moments extraordinary.” A colleague described how they pranked students, convincing them they were half brothers.

“His work ethic was unmatched,” said La Brie, who described Bishop as a deep thinker who was also uncommonly funny. “He was able to make connections with any student in the building.”

In addition to teaching band, chorus and orchestra, Bishop also taught music to special needs students. The ensembles he led routinely received top ratings at regional and state contests and festivals, La Brie said.

He helmed school plays and musicals and helped organize annual School-a-palooza event, which paired professional musicians with students. He also sponsored or co-sponsored non-musical activities including Beta Club for high-achieving students; the yearbook; and Connect 4, a substance abuse prevention club.

Born on Sept. 29, 1989, in Sycamore, Illinois, Bishop developed a passion for music as a young child, according to his father Dave Bishop, who told the Northwest Herald his son taught himself to play piano, guitar, bass and trombone.

A graduate of Chicago’s VanderCook College of Music, he began teaching at DMS in 2012. In August 2018, he became the artistic director and conductor of the Elgin Master Chorale Children’s Chorus, now known as the Elgin Youth Choir.

His death “leaves a hole in our hearts and our organization” read a post on the choir’s Facebook page. “Matt’s approach to teaching music was to teach life through song. Gregarious and personable, he saw that rehearsals were filled with laughter, love, and song and each student felt accepted.”

In cooperation with the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin, Bishop established the “Get the Whole World Singing” concert series. He also served as music director for community theater organizations including The Children’s Theater of Elgin (where he served as artistic director), Marquee Youth Stage in St. Charles, and Schaumburg on Stage. Several groups posted tributes to him on social media.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Flower bouquets were among the tributes honoring the late Matthew Bishop, who for 12 years taught music at Dundee Middle School in West Dundee

“Mr. Bishop was one of the most loving and caring individuals you'll ever meet,” said La Brie. “We hope to continue his legacy by demonstrating support, caring and kindness for all.”

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St., East Dundee. The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. See millerfuneralhomedundee.com.