Fire displaces two families in Vernon Hills
No injuries were reported in a fire Monday night at a duplex in Vernon Hills that displaced two families.
Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the home on the 300 block of Birchwood Court for a report of a car fire outside the residence.
Flames from the car spread to the house and caused significant exterior damage. The inside of the home smoke damage as well and it was deemed uninhabitable.
The American Red Cross is assisting one of the families find short-term housing elsewhere, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
