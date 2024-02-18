Person found inside burning vehicle in Johnsburg
Authorities are investigating after person was discovered inside a burning vehicle early Sunday in Johnsburg.
McHenry Township Fire Protection District firefighters responded at 4:37 a.m. to a reported car fire in the parking lot of a store in the 3800 block of Running Brook Farm Boulevard.
They arrived about five minutes later, quickly extinguished the fire and located a person inside the vehicle, officials said.
The person was removed from the vehicle and lifesaving measures were taken until a helicopter arrived and took the person to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.
The cause of the fire is not known, fire officials said.
