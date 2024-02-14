advertisement
News

Teen charged with DUI in crash near Cary-Grove High School

Posted February 14, 2024 2:19 pm
By Shaw Local News Network

A teen has been charged with driving under the influence, illegal consumption of alcohol and illegal possession of alcohol following a Monday afternoon crash in Cary that happened just down the street from Cary-Grove High School, according to Cary police.

The teen also was cited for failing to yield the right of way, according to Cary police.

Cary Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said a Jeep Wrangler was driving west on Margaret Terrace across First Street and hit a second car traveling south on First Street. The two cars hit a third car stopped at the stop sign heading east on Margaret Terrace. First Street doesn’t have a stop sign at that intersection. The Jeep ended up on its side as a result of the impact.

Police confirmed the teen was the same person who was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital with minor injuries following the crash. Three other people were evaluated at the scene and declined further medical attention, the fire department said.

Police have not released the teen’s name and age because it’s a juvenile case.

