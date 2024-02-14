Mount Prospect bicyclist killed in crash identified
Authorities on Tuesday identified Allan Beyderman of Mount Prospect as the bicyclist killed when struck by a pickup truck while riding in Des Plaines early Monday morning.
Beyderman, 41, was pronounced dead at 6:56 a.m. Monday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results are pending.
Des Plaines police said Beyderman was riding eastbound on the 1900 block of East Golf Road at about 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Ford F250 driven by a 40-year-old Des Plaines man, also traveling east on Golf.
The crash remains under investigation and authorities are encouraging witnesses to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.
