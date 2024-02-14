Palatine downs Meadows again, repeats as MSL champs

Palatine sped things up in the second half Wednesday and raced to their second consecutive Mid-Suburban League title.

The Pirates defense forced four turnovers early in the second half as Palatine flew past Rolling Meadows 56-44.

Not only was it Palatine’s second consecutive MSL title, but it was the second year in a row the Pirates beat Meadows in the title game. Palatine won last year’s matchup 54-52.

Palatine coach Eric Millstone said that Tommy Elter’s steals to begin the second half and Connor May’s basket just before the end of the first half sparked the Pirates.

“We talked all season how Tommy Elter can impact a game without taking a shot,” Millstone said. “He set that tone that changed the momentum on the first two possessions of the second half.”

Elter, who is the last in line of four Elter brothers who have played for the last 10 years for Millstone, said that his team’s defensive play sparked the Pirates.

“Coach Millstone deserves this for putting up with all of us,” said Elter, who had four points, six rebounds and five steals.

“We had been flat in defense the last couple of games. Coach Millstone talked about active hands this week and speeding them up and that worked. It was just a different level of energy.”

Palatine (22-8) used that energy to stymie Rolling Meadows (21-9), which was making its fourth consecutive MSL title game appearance.

After Elter’s two steals, the Pirates pulled ahead on Elter’s putback to lead 28-26. Rolling Meadows then pulled even for the final time of the game on a rebound basket by Jack Duffer.

It was all Palatine from there.

The Pirates would score the next 9 points on their way to a 15-2 run to close out the quarter. That included a basket by Carter Monroe (9 points) with under two seconds left and then after a quick Meadows turnover, Tony Balanganayi had a rebound basket off his miss to make it 43-31.

“I was just trying to be big down there,” said Balanganayi, who would finish with 12 points and 5 rebounds. “I was just trying to be physical. I think that is my game and I am just proud of all my teammates.”

May, who finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 4 assists, made sure the Pirates would not falter.

After Meadows began the fourth quarter with three-pointers by Ian Miletic (13 points) and Duffer (13 points) got the Mustangs to within 43-37.

But an inside basket by Balanganayi and short jumper by May sparked an 11-0 run that ended on a three-pointer by Darrin Dick (6 points) to give Palatine a 54-37 lead with 2:17 to play.

“We set our goal on winning the championship,” said May, who was named the top player in the MSL West. “That was our goal at every practice and every game to work our way to this point. We play for each other.”

Rolling Meadows used some solid three-point shooting to pull ahead of Palatine. Meadows knocked down 6-of-12 from outside the arc to take 26-24 lead at the half.

Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said that his team just could not sustain their hot start.

“We had nine turnovers in the second half,” Katovich said. “And we started the second half with four turnovers and that didn't help.

Meadows led 12-11 late in the first quarter. That's when the Mustangs began to sprint.

Three-point baskets by Lazar Lazarevic (8 points) and Miletic pushed the lead to 18-11.

Meadows led 23-16 early in the second quarter when Palatine made their move. The Pirates closed out the half on an 8-2 run, including a basket by May at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 26-24.

“We thought Connor’s bucket just before halftime was big,” Millstone said. “It kept it a one-possession game. They were really hot and we had to ride it out to get to the second half which is what we did.”

Katovich said that his team, which starts five juniors, will learn from this game.

“I am super proud of our guys,” Katovich said. “We just kept battling and battling. I think there are some good lessons for our guys to learn. And I know we will bounce right back tomorrow and have a good practice.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine players after defeating Rolling Meadows 56-44 during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Ryan Meyer, left, directs the ball away from Palatine’s Darrin Dick during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tony Balanganayl, left, and Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic try to grab the ball during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tommy Elter, left, celebrates with fans after the Pirates defeated Rolling Meadows 56-44 during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Carter Monroe hits a shot during the MSL championship game against Rolling Meadows on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadow’s Ian Miletic attempts a layup while making a move around Palatine defender Connor May during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Kasey May celebrates a basket against Rolling Meadows during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Gavin Escobedo tries a shot between Palatine’s Connor May, left, and Tony Balanganayl during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Carter Monroe goes to the basket for a layup against Rolling Meadows’ Jaeden Warrener during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Carter Monroe passes as Rolling Meadows’ Lazar Lazarevic closes in along the baseline during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Connor May, left, shoots against the defense of Rolling Meadows’ Gavin Escobedo during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Tony Balanganayl hits a shot against Rolling Meadows during the MSL championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Palatine.