Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup in Des Plaines

A 41-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle in Des Plaines, police said.

The crash occurred at 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Golf Road, between I-294 and Des Plaines River Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Police said the bicyclist was riding eastbound on Golf when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 driven by a 40-year-old Des Plaines man.

The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures on the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.