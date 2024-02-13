advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup in Des Plaines
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup in Des Plaines

Posted February 13, 2024 1:58 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

A 41-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle in Des Plaines, police said.

The crash occurred at 6:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Golf Road, between I-294 and Des Plaines River Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Police said the bicyclist was riding eastbound on Golf when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 driven by a 40-year-old Des Plaines man.

The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures on the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Des Plaines Mount Prospect News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company