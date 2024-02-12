Carol Stream police officers who shot man to death murdered him, with ‘depraved hearts,’ family says

The Carol Stream police officers who fatally shot a man “acted with depraved hearts,” murdering someone who was unarmed, according to the lawyer the family has hired.

Isaac Goodlow III Courtesy of Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef

Attorney Andrew M. Stroth released a written statement Monday on behalf of the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was killed Feb. 3 at an apartment in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road.

The village showed body-camera footage of the shooting to Goodlow’s family last week.

“The family’s worse fears were confirmed during the viewing of the manicured, redacted and heavily edited video they were allowed to see on Feb. 9,” the statement said.

“Nevertheless, it was abundantly clear that the Carol Stream Police officers, whose faces and identities were withheld, acted with depraved hearts, recklessly and in violation of Isaac’s constitutional rights when they shot and murdered an unarmed Black man while he was quietly in the bedroom of his own apartment.”

A request for comment on the statement has been made to village and police officials.

The statement said the family demands full, unredacted videos be immediately released to the public.

The statement also said the family is asking the village and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office to immediately act to hold the police department and its officers accountable.

The family “demands the full truth be told about Isaac’s murder at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him,” the statement said.

‘The family of Isaac Goodlow III demands those who committed these heinous acts be prosecuted to the ends of justice and will not be silent or rest until those responsible are held to account.”

Family of man killed by Carol Stream police given opportunity to view body worn camera footage

Chicago activist Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef has planned to protest at the police department on Monday evening.

Carol Stream has not released any information about the officers involved, including their names and years of experience.

In its initial news release announcing the shooting, the police department said officers came to the apartment around 4:15 a.m. for a domestic violence call and that Goodlow was a suspect in that. It said officers “encountered a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation.”

The two officers who shot at Goodlow are on paid leave.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team is investigating the shooting, and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the findings and determine if the shooting was justified.

On Friday night, the police department announced it was showing body-camera footage to the family. It also said it would release “the most relevant video footage” to the public if the investigators and state’s attorney determine it will not negatively affect the investigation.