Man pleads guilty to DUI, battery for 2020 standoff in Warrenville

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for a 2020 standoff in Warrenville.

Antwain Stringer, 34, also pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to DuPage County court records.

He was sentenced to three years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently. He must serve at least 1½ years before being eligible for parole. He received credit for 34 days spent in jail awaiting trial.

Warrenville police alleged that around 4:58 a.m. Sept. 1, 2020, they were told of a possible drunk driver at Butterfield and Warrenville roads. Stringer was behind the steering wheel. He was unresponsive and holding a handgun.

Investigators tried to wake him with amplified announcements, sirens and horns. Ultimately, he woke up when officers shot bean bags at a passenger-side window.

The aggravated battery charge alleged he spit on a private security officer.

Stringer lives in the 200 block of Westgate in Aurora.

