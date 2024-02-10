advertisement
Crime

Schaumburg man charged with attempted murder after shots fired from apartment balcony

Posted February 10, 2024 3:12 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

A 37-year-old Schaumburg man was charged with attempted murder after police said he fired shots from his balcony of his apartment toward people standing in a parking lot.

Schaumburg police were called at about 8 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot in the area of 1200 Cambia Drive on a neighbor complaint. While there, an officer investigating the call heard multiple gunshots in the area, according to a police news release.

Witnesses said the shots came from a balcony and identified the shooter as Jacob Tamillo, police said. Tamillo retreated into his apartment and would not come out, according to police.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System responded and Tamillo was taken into custody about 12:45 a.m. Friday. A black handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said and there were no injuries or property damage.

According to the release, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two counts of attempted murder with intent to kill or injure against Tamillo. A detention hearing was held in Cook County circuit court Saturday.

