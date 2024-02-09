advertisement
Crime

Addison man charged with fleeing police, driving drunk

Posted February 09, 2024 3:30 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Pretrial release was denied on Friday for an Addison man accused of trying to flee police and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ivan Carrillo, 25, of the 800 block of College Boulevard, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving while license is suspended, all felonies.

He also faces several misdemeanor and petty traffic charges, including reckless driving and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The release said that around 10 p.m. Feb. 8, police entered a parking lot at 190 N. Swift Road and saw Carrillo exit a bar, get into a Toyota Camry and drive away.

They allegedly saw him disobey a red light at Lake Street and Kennedy Boulevard, drive quickly onto Army Trail Road and disobey a red light at Mill Road before getting on I-355.

They say he wove in traffic and drove at speeds up to 95 mph on I-355. They ended the pursuit.

Around 10:36 p.m., they saw Carrillo running through a parking lot near his home and arrested him.

His next court date is March 4.

