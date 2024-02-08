Starbucks with drive-through to replace former Escape Lounge in Schaumburg

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A new Starbucks coffee shop is planned for the site of the closed Escape Lounge and Sports Bar, 801 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.

Construction will begin in the spring on a 2,000-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-through that will replace the Escape Lounge & Sports Bar at 801 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg.

The 1.74-acre site just west of the Veridian property was acquired in 2022 by North American Real Estate, which was then approached by Starbucks for construction of a free-standing building.

The 9,000-square-foot former restaurant has been fenced off in preparation for the demolition. The nearly 40-year-old building became Escape Lounge in 2015. It previously housed Harry G’s Crabhouse and then Sal and Carvao, a Brazilian steakhouse.

The forthcoming Starbucks is hoped to be opened by the fall, according to Savas Er, principal of North American Real Estate.

A rendering of the new Starbucks expected to open by the fall at 801 E. Algonquin Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Schaumburg

The new building also will feature a 630-square-foot outdoor patio to the east that will be fenced and buffered with landscaping.

The parking lot will have 27 spaces while the drive-through lane wrapping around the west, south and east sides of the building will be able to stack up to 11 vehicles.

About four or five employees are expected to be working at the Starbucks at any given time.

Escape Lounge & Sports Bar had been one of five Schaumburg businesses with 3 a.m. liquor licenses until the village changed them all to require 2 a.m. closing times in May 2021. The venue, which hosted live music performances, promoted its “Last Weekend” at the end of April 2022.