Laugh Out Loud Theater leaving Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg

The Laugh Out Loud Theater will leave its permanent location at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg in April after 17 years to become an itinerant troupe of improv comedy performers and trainers.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com, 2021 The Laugh Out Loud Theater will be leaving its longtime location at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg after its April 13 show to transition to an itinerant troupe of improv performers.

“Laugh Out Loud will focus on what we do best – providing top-notch entertainment, workshops, and classes,” the business said in a statement.

Opened as the Chicago Comedy Club in November 2005, the venue changed its name, range of humor and ownership a year and a half later, when it also added a kitchen and bar to its space at 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 171.

Thursday evening shows feature the Laugh Out Loud League teams. On Friday and Saturday nights, the Main Stage Cast performs early family friendly shows before later shows catering to a more adult crowd.

The Sunday open mic nights have served as a place for stand-up comedians from the area to polish their performances.

Laugh Out Loud is currently presenting its Valentine’s show, “Love Me Tinder.” The theater will begin performances of its final show, “The Last Laugh,” on March 8 and feature crowd favorites and cast alumni as it counts down to its final performances April 12 and 13.

After leaving the Schaumburg location, the troupe intends to continue training performers and performing at corporate events, while also mounting short runs of shows in other theater spaces.

More information is available by calling the theater’s box office at (847) 240-0386 or visiting loltheater.com.