News

Controversial West Chicago trash site halted by state board

Posted February 02, 2024 1:34 pm
By Brett Chase

A controversial proposal to add a sizable garbage operation in West Chicago will not move forward after a state panel ruled that the city had failed to notify all nearby property owners and therefore didn’t have the authority to proceed with the plan.

The decision by the Illinois Pollution Control Board delays but doesn’t kill the project, which was opposed by some Latino residents who called the plan racist. Opponents said that their community would be a landing place for garbage hauled from white communities, including Naperville and Wheaton.

The Illinois Pollution Control Board ruled Thursday that the city didn’t follow a guideline to contact every landowner in the area. Since that didn’t happen, the city didn’t have the jurisdiction to go forward with any plan.

For the full story, see chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments
