Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Overwhelmed by the generosity of others, Leslie Gonzalez, 15, middle, is overcome with emotion as he friends James and Juanita Golden with their two kids Kayleen, 13, and Nicole, 15 console her. She and her family, dad Lenin, mom, Alma and sister Princess, 18, lost everything. Leslie lost a flute which she used playing in the band at Wheeling High School. They were at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights to help Leslie pick out donated clothes for herself and her sister.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Overwhelmed by the generosity of others, Leslie Gonzalez, 15, right, with the help of her best friends Kayleen, 13, and Nicole Golden, 15, help her pick out donated clothes for herself and her sister Princess at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Barbara Sagan, middle, with the help of her sister-in-law Maggie Sagan, left, helps her sort through the donated clothes at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights. Barbara lived on the first floor and lost everything and described the whole event simply by using the word "terrible."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Peter Papak, 4, of Vernon Hills and his mom, Corrine, go down the Fun Slide together during the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Leah Walker, 6, of Huntley waves to her grandparents while riding a helicopter during the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Liliana Duran, 9, and Isabella Spitz, 9, both of Mundelein, ride the bumper cars during the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cole Onley, bass player for Stellar West, performs during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Lead singer Tristan Jewel Abrams of Fire the Canon rocks the stage during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Morgan Evans, 13, of Antioch, and her sister, Jordyn, 12, ride the Super Shot during the Taste of Antioch Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Neverly Brothers, including Kegham Giragosian on drums, his brother, Kevin, on guitar and Rocco Phipps on bass perform during the Taste of Antioch Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kristin Hochstetter and her son, Henry, age 3-1/2, dance to the music of The Neverly Brothers during the Taste of Antioch Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mason Borchardt, 4, left, of Antioch and his sister, Hailey, 7, are among the children riding the cobra kiddie coaster during the Taste of Antioch Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Chief Al Valdivi of the Panetka band of Comanche tribes talks about his role as a Native American Vietnam Code Talker, during a National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Individuals gather in a circle to discuss interpersonal issues during a National Gathering of American Indian Veterans at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Dexter Foley, 2 1/2, chases his balloon in the wind at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday as his grandmother Pauline follows.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Miranda Scheel, 16, of Batavia rides Bear, a Clydesdale out of the competition ring at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday. The horse's smallish stature for his breed allows him to be ridden in the Dressage competition.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A carnival worker carries a load of prizes on her shoulders at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Julie Baich of Indiana plays with a cat during her cat yoga session at the inaugural Meow Meetup in Rosemont on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Marina Piskareva, owner of Glamour Cattery of Chicago plays with her Sphinx cat Cosmo at the inaugural Meow Meetup in Rosemont on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
To start the Splashes, Dashes and Spokes Youth Triathlon, competitors swam several laps Saturday morning at James O. Breen Park in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Coleman Selig, 10, pulls on his socks as he transitions from swimming to his bike during the Splashes, Dashes and Spokes Youth Triathlon Saturday morning at James O. Breen Park in St. Charles. He is from St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Parents greet their children at the finish of the Splashes, Dashes and Spokes Youth Triathlon Saturday morning at James O. Breen Park in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gianna Jensen, 12 of Batavia takes her chicken "Amber" for a walk during the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Siblings Maddy, 9 and Jack Shannon, 11 of St. Charles ride the "Sizzler" while attending the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Ethan Stohlquist, 10 of Poplar Grove shows his Grand Champion Pen of Barrows hog during the auction at the 2018 Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lily Reinhart, 6, of Buffalo Grove, left, and Cecilia Bond, 7, of Hawthorn Woods ride the Cliff Hanger during the last day of Lake Zurich Alpine Fest on Sunday. The festival parade opened the days activities that finished with carnival rides, entertainment and a food court.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lucas Foley of Des Plaines picks up his brother A.J. while his mother, Keri, watches during the last day of Lake Zurich Alpine Fest on Sunday. The festival parade opened the days activities that finished with carnival rides, entertainment and a food court.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Carol LaJeunesse of Grayslake gives her 11-month-old grandson, Evan Roach, his first taste of corn during the last day of Lake Zurich Alpine Fest on Sunday. The festival parade opened the days activities that finished with carnival rides, entertainment and a food court.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich cheerleaders Lati Babb, 14, left, and Elizabeth Howe, 14, try to sell funnel cakes during the last day of Lake Zurich Alpine Fest on Sunday. The festival parade opened the days activities that finished with carnival rides, entertainment and a food court.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Anthony Ebner, 6 of Lombard waves to his family as he takes a ride on the Farris wheel at the annual Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Michael, 2 and Travis Bruschuk, 4 of Villa Park enjoy a carnival ride at the annual Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Church leader Sue Elleson talks about the outpouring by the community as displaced residents Winer Aguirre hugs his daughter, Jeimy, 10, with his wife, Sonia, during a special healing service Sunday at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights. The church held a special service, free community lunch and special activities for children.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Rev. John Elleson gives his sermon during a special healing service Sunday at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights. The church held a special service, free community lunch and special activities for children.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Church member Doug Nichols unloads bottles of water donated by Kay Sullivan of Arlington Heights during a special healing service Sunday at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights. The church held a special service, free community lunch and special activities for children.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Church member John David Elleson moves donations given to Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The church held a special service, free community lunch and special activities for children.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Rev. John Elleson prays with parishioners during a special healing service Sunday at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights. The church held a special service, free community lunch and special activities for children.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer