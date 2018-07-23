Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Overwhelmed by the generosity of others, Leslie Gonzalez, 15, middle, is overcome with emotion as he friends James and Juanita Golden with their two kids Kayleen, 13, and Nicole, 15 console her. She and her family, dad Lenin, mom, Alma and sister Princess, 18, lost everything. Leslie lost a flute which she used playing in the band at Wheeling High School. They were at The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights to help Leslie pick out donated clothes for herself and her sister.