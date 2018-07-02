Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past
Phoebe, a Sheltie owned by Mark Williams of Evanston, eats ice on a hot day before the pet parade on day three of Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The pets competed for prizes in categories like cutest pet, most unusual pet and pet who most looked like their owner.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sheelagh Tittle of Arlington Heights walks across the stage with Gracie, left, and Riley, a couple of beagle mix breeds, during the pet parade on day three of Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The pets competed for prizes in categories like cutest pet, most unusual pet and pet who most looked like their owner.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Milena Kazecki of Arlington Heights points to a cute dog during the pet parade on day three of Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The pets competed for prizes in categories like cutest pet, most unusual pet and pet who most looked like their owner.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Lily Brown of Arlington Heights walks across the stage with Pipie, a miniature Pinscher, as they both dress as Belle from "Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" during the pet parade on day three of Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The pets competed for prizes in categories like cutest pet, most unusual pet and pet who most looked like their owner.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Mike Bolotnikov of Keumgang Martial Arts Academy waves an American flag during the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday. The parade was the culmination of the four day festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Alex Diaz of Volo watches with his one-year-old son, Isaiah, as marchers go by during the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday. The parade was the culmination of the four day festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Children rush out for candy during the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday. The parade was the culmination of the four day festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Dan Lutter of Libertyville practices playing bagpipes in the shade before performing with the Medinah Highlanders in the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday. The parade was the culmination of the four day festival.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kaitlyn Rodi, 13, and her friend Haley Blane, 13, (left) both from Palatine ride the Sky Rider ride at the Palatine Hometown Fest on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Linda Schuman of Palatine walks away from the food tent with a bunch of goodies at the Palatine Hometown Fest on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Ava Moss, 6, of Palatine uses her tongue to catch water droplets as they drip off her face after she cooled off in an outdoor shower at the Palatine Hometown Fest on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Judy Bloniarz of Chicago hangs out with her 1985 Alfa Romeo Spider at the Antique Car show held at Blackberry Farm in Aurora on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Jason Buckley of Montgomery who has a 1975 Chevy Carmaro in the show loves taking detail pictures of the other cars at the Antique Car show held at Blackberry Farm in Aurora on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Fred Onesto of Plainfield who has a 1970 Buick GS 455 in the show cools off with a drink to beat the heat as he checks out the competition at the Antique Car show held at Blackberry Farm in Aurora on Sunday.
Mark Welsh@dailyherald.com
Cora Glazar, 6, of Chicago is in the front car of the Dragon Wagon during the Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Annie Glazar, formerly of Lisle, rides Pharaoh's Fury with Lily Lepore, 6, during the Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Dominic Mantucca of Willowbrook keeps his hand on the trigger while playing the Firehouse game during the Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kelly Reinmann of Glen Ellyn is in the bow of the boat "Truly Outrageous" during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Paddlers power their boats as they fight for position at the start of the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jack Ao and his crew from Naperville carry their boat titled "Pirates" to the launching area during the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Stan Fox of Wheaton relaxes with a fan as he watches his grandchildren prepare their boat before the annual Cardboard Regatta at Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jennifer Zoellick of Glass/Farm Greens in Harvard participates in the weekly farmers market in Huntley.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Lydia Bullion, 8, of Huntley keeps cool during the weekly farmers market in Huntley.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Jolie Bullion, 6, of Huntley prepares for children's games during the weekly farmers market in Huntley.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Vern Rind of the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band warms up before playing during the weekly farmers market in Huntley.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Ladies lounge during Civil War Days encampment in Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A Company of soldiers has their dress inspected during Civil War Days encampment in Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tyler, left, and Doug Tuttle, of Wisconsin, rest before their battle display during Civil War Days encampment in Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Officers gather in the shade before battle during Civil War Days encampment in Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Makayla Chicca, 7, chews on a chicken wing as her father James finishes a wing eating contest in second place during Arlington Heights' Frontier Days Saturday in Recreation Park. At left is James' other daughter Anna, 10. The contest was sponsored by Rack House Kitchen and Tavern of Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Michael DeStefano, 6, takes a peek at his progress as he aims a stream of water at a target in the Water Gun Fun game during Arlington Heights' Frontier Days Saturday in Recreation Park. Was was with his mother Cynthia from Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Frances Murphy, of Des Plaines puts the finishing touch on her rally sign as hundreds of people stream into North School Park in Arlington Heights, during a rally Saturday in conjunction with hundreds of others across the nation supporting "Families Belong Together".
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Several hundred people hold up traffic on Route. 14 at Arlington Heights Road as they march to a rally Saturday in conjunction with hundreds of others across the nation supporting "Families Belong Together" in Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A variety of signs were held during a rally Saturday in conjunction with hundreds of others across the nation supporting "Families Belong Together" in Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer