Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Four-year-old Lily Brown of Arlington Heights walks across the stage with Pipie, a miniature Pinscher, as they both dress as Belle from "Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" during the pet parade on day three of Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights on Sunday. The pets competed for prizes in categories like cutest pet, most unusual pet and pet who most looked like their owner.