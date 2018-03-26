Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/26/2018 5:43 PM

Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Gilbert R. Boucher II
 
 

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.

Ben Richardson, holding the 2018 Division 1 South Regional Championship trophy and Donte Ingram take the stage in front of Loyola Ramblers basketball team fans, after returning home victorious this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
  Ben Richardson, holding the 2018 Division 1 South Regional Championship trophy and Donte Ingram take the stage in front of Loyola Ramblers basketball team fans, after returning home victorious this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Loyola Ramblers basketball team return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
  Loyola Ramblers basketball team return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Loyola junior Darby Jones of St. Louis cheers on her Ramblers basketball team as they return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
  Loyola junior Darby Jones of St. Louis cheers on her Ramblers basketball team as they return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Sister Jean indicated that the Loyola Ramblers basketball team is number one in her mind as the team returns home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
  Sister Jean indicated that the Loyola Ramblers basketball team is number one in her mind as the team returns home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Peter Pan, played by Brooke Mellen of Mundelein, tries to attach his shadow during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
  Peter Pan, played by Brooke Mellen of Mundelein, tries to attach his shadow during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Children watch Tinker Bell, played Lia Kagan, flitter across the stage during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
  Children watch Tinker Bell, played Lia Kagan, flitter across the stage during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Captain Hook, played by Patrick Blake, talks to Smee, played by Randy Rice, during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
  Captain Hook, played by Patrick Blake, talks to Smee, played by Randy Rice, during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
"Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
  "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
"Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
  "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
"Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, including entering the sanctuary, to re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
  "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, including entering the sanctuary, to re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Lego builder Eric Wackerfuss of Evanston shows off a dragon he built at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
  Lego builder Eric Wackerfuss of Evanston shows off a dragon he built at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Christian Schiavone of Palatine points to Lego characters with his sons, Tyler, 10, left, and Caden, 8, at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
  Christian Schiavone of Palatine points to Lego characters with his sons, Tyler, 10, left, and Caden, 8, at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Magnus Murdent, 8, of Wheeling watches the train come down the track at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
  Magnus Murdent, 8, of Wheeling watches the train come down the track at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kara Barrios, 3-1/2, of Palatine gathers eggs with her mom Rachel during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
  Kara Barrios, 3-1/2, of Palatine gathers eggs with her mom Rachel during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
  Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Children and their parents rush to gather eggs during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
  Children and their parents rush to gather eggs during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account