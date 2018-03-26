Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

hello

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Ben Richardson, holding the 2018 Division 1 South Regional Championship trophy and Donte Ingram take the stage in front of Loyola Ramblers basketball team fans, after returning home victorious this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Loyola Ramblers basketball team return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Loyola junior Darby Jones of St. Louis cheers on her Ramblers basketball team as they return home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Sister Jean indicated that the Loyola Ramblers basketball team is number one in her mind as the team returns home after their victories this weekend in the Sweet Sixteen NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Peter Pan, played by Brooke Mellen of Mundelein, tries to attach his shadow during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Children watch Tinker Bell, played Lia Kagan, flitter across the stage during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Captain Hook, played by Patrick Blake, talks to Smee, played by Randy Rice, during the play "Peter Pan and Wendy" on Sunday at Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. More than 100 people watched the Kirk Players production of the [popular children's story.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, March 25, 2018, re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer "Molly" the donkey leads a Palm Sunday procession at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, including entering the sanctuary, to re-enacting the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Lego builder Eric Wackerfuss of Evanston shows off a dragon he built at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Christian Schiavone of Palatine points to Lego characters with his sons, Tyler, 10, left, and Caden, 8, at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Magnus Murdent, 8, of Wheeling watches the train come down the track at the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club exhibit on Sunday at the Palatine Public Library. Almost 3,000 train enthusiasts were expected to visit the show and look at the exciting Lego towns.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Kara Barrios, 3-1/2, of Palatine gathers eggs with her mom Rachel during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Carter Oszakewski, 1, of Palatine greets the Easter Bunny during the Palatine Jaycees Easter egg hunt at Oak Park in Palatine Saturday.