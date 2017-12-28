Dawn Patrol: FBI seeks bank robbery suspect

FBI searching for suspect after bank robbery in Schaumburg

An unknown man entered an MB Financial Bank in Schaumburg yesterday afternoon. The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest. Read the full story.

Wonder Lake man killed in McHenry crash

One man died in a car crash on Route 120 in McHenry early Tuesday. The 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The incident is still under investigation. Read the full story.

Crystal Lake couple charged in Algonquin bank robbery

A husband and wife from Crystal Lake are facing charges in connection with the robbery of a TCF Bank in Algonquin last weekend. The FBI believes the man is responsible for a series of other bank robberies this month. Read the full story.

Waukegan officer shoots man who threatened him, authorities say

A Waukegan police officer shot a man who was threatening him with what appeared to be a black semiautomatic handgun but turned out to be a BB gun, authorities said yesterday. Read the full story.

Barrington, Libertyville marching bands representing suburbs in London

Band members and others from Barrington and Libertyville high schools took off yesterday for London, continuing what's become a tradition of suburban marching band appearances in the London New Year's Day Parade and Festival. Read the full story.

Holiday events may slow traffic

Traffic in the suburbs is running wide open Thursday morning with few incidents. Inside the city, the outbound Kennedy I-90/I-94 express lanes are jammed up from Ohio Street to Montrose Avenue. I-294 South has an accident on the left shoulder just before Grand Avenue creating a 10-minute delay. The I-290 Eisenhower Expressway is experiencing delays on the outbound side from Congress Parkway all the way to Wolf Road. Commuters on the Eisenhower will also see lane blockages between Canal Street and Central Avenue on the outbound side due to construction between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The I-55 Stevenson has inbound delays from the North-South Tollway to Lakeshore Drive. The Tri-State to Route 83 will also have one land blocked from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This afternoon, expect heavy traffic near the Allstate Arena for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert starting at 3 p.m. Read the full story.

Snow returns, cold will continue

Thursday's weather calls for a high of 17 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. The day will feature mostly cloudy skies, bringing 1 to 3 inches of snow starting this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to stay below freezing until after the New Year. Read the full story.

Markkanen leads Bulls over Knicks

The Chicago Bulls shook off a sluggish start last night to defeat the Knicks 92-87 and improve to 9-2 in their last 11 games. Read the full story.

Blackhawks put Corey Crawford on injured reserve list

The Chicago Blackhawks placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve yesterday and called up Jeff Glass from Rockford. Read the full story.