Crystal Lake couple charged in Algonquin bank robbery

Two Crystal Lake residents are facing charges in connection with the robbery of a TCF Bank in Algonquin last weekend.

Daniel R. Plushkis, 26, and his wife, Jessica E. Plushkis, 28, were arrested Saturday after they were caught robbing the TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco at 103 S. Randall Road, according to Algonquin police. They are each charged with financial institution robbery and burglary.

Authorities responded about 3:22 p.m. to reports of a bank robbery involving a man wearing a fake beard. The suspect, later identified as Daniel Plushkis, demanded money from the bank teller and fled the scene, at which point he was stopped by a bystander, police said.

Members of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were collecting donations for a charity outside the store and helped the bystander hold Plushkis until police could arrest him, officials said. Jessica Plushkis, who officials said was attempting to get away in a vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Daniel Plushkis is believed to be responsible for a string of bank robberies this month, including in Arlington Heights, Cary, Huntley and Streamwood, according to the FBI's bank robbery website. FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said Wednesday that a suspect is in custody and federal charges could be forthcoming, but he was unable to confirm the robber's identity.

Daniel and Jessica Plushkis were each ordered held on $200,000 bond at the McHenry County jail, according to county records. They will both appear in court Jan. 26.