Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/27/2017 3:01 PM

Waukegan cop shoots man who threatened him

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A Waukegan police officer shot a man who was threatening him with what appeared to be a black semiautomatic handgun but turned out to be a BB gun, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer was sitting in his squad car outside the police department at 101 N. West St. around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by a man in his 20s who drew the gun and threatened the officer, Cmdr. Joe Florip said.

The officer shot him and the man was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Florip declined to say where the man was hit.

The officer, who was not identified, also was taken to the hospital.

"We're always very concerned any time an officer is in a very stressful situation," Florip said. "Just because their outsides look OK doesn't mean their insides are OK, too ... We like to get them a medical evaluation."

The shooting is being investigated by state police. Florip said no charges have been filed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account