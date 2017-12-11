Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Katherine Yarbrough, 2-1/2, of Libertyville visits with Santa during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Firefighters and volunteers wave at the Santa Train as it rolls into the station. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Fire Lt. Jim Hall, waves at the Santa Train as it rolls into the station. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Emma Gorman, 10, of Frankfurt gets some help leaving the Santa Train. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Firefighter Ted Lee, leads a group of children to there bus after riding the Santa Train. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Firefighter Mike DeLuca helps a young boy exit the Santa Train. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Carol Lee of Arlington Heights helps people find the correct busses. Operation North Pole charity event for children with life-threatening illnesses and their parents arrive Saturday at the Des Plaines Station.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
William Lackland, 5, of Elgin sings Christmas carols into a microphone held by speech therapist Rima Birutis as 176 children gather to visit with Santa Saturday at the Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton. William had brain surgery earlier in 2017 and had to relearn how to walk and talk, but now loves to sing.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Taylor Alyssa Davis Dahlhauser, 7, of Wheaton hugs Santa Claus as he arrives for a visit with children Saturday at the Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Summer Chylewski, 10, of Lombard visits with her physical therapist Ginny Girton Saturday at the Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Macie Spohn, age 15 months, of Libertville cries during a visit with Santa during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville Saturday. She is being held by her mom, Kelly.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Layla Lovinger, 5, of Libertyville chats with "elf" Ida Diab, 11, of Long Grove as they wait to check out from the Holiday Shoppe at Petranek Pharmacy during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ruby Panchal, 4, of Lindenhurst tries to stay warm while wrapped in a blanket while waiting in line to see Santa during the Dickens of a Holiday event in downtown Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ivan "Muncho" Ramos on Indiana checks out some motorcycle parts during the Walnecks Motorcycle Swap Meet in the Prairie Events Center at Kane County Fairgrounds on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Steve Malopy of Chicago is framed by a fender as he searches for motorcycle parts during the Walnecks Motorcycle Swap Meet in the Prairie Events Center at Kane County Fairgrounds on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Motorcyclist search for parts and accessories during the Walnecks Motorcycle Swap Meet in the Prairie Events Center at Kane County Fairgrounds on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Boxes of different motorcycle parts fill the floor during the Walnecks Motorcycle Swap Meet in the Prairie Events Center at Kane County Fairgrounds on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Kiera King, 12 and her mom Jennifer King of Naperville pose for a photo in a Unity Walk 2017 photo frame before the start of the second annual Community Unity Walk in Naperville to bring the community closer together on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The second annual Community Unity Walk in Naperville heads into downtown Naperville on their way to Naperville Central High School on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Retired United Methodist pastors Rev Jason Reed and Rev. Tom Babler participate in the second annual Community Unity Walk in Naperville on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The second annual Community Unity Walk in Naperville heads through downtown Naperville on their way to Naperville Central High School on December 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Little Miss Grayslake Grace Anderson-DeSanto, 9, colors paper ornaments for a Christmas tree during the Grayslake Historical Society Open House Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Warren Township Alumni Chorus sings Christmas carols during the Grayslake Historical Society Open House Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lucas Lorentz, 6, of Grayslake visits with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society Open House Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Twins Karter and Bentley Roob, 5, of Mundelein visit with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society Open House Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Left to right, Joseph Giuliani and Sean Bosshart, both 13-year-old eighth graders from St. Hubert in Hoffman Estates, and Sean Kenny, 14, from Our Lady of the Wayside in Arlington Heights, are Feed My Starving Children volunteers helping to pack one million meals during the Hope Filled Holiday event at the Schaumburg Convention Center Sunday. The youths are with a group of volunteers form St. Viator High School, Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A group from St. Viator High School, Arlington Heights, is among the Feed My Starving Children volunteers helping to pack one million meals during the Hope Filled Holiday event at the Schaumburg Convention Center Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Feed My Starving Children volunteer Ivy Meersman, 5, of Chicago helps pack one million meals during the Hope Filled Holiday event at the Schaumburg Convention Center Sunday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer