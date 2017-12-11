Dawn Patrol: FBI searching for Huntley bank robber

The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TCF Bank inside a Huntley grocery store yesterday. The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. inside a Jewel-Osco at 13200 Village Green Drive, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said. The man, who authorities believe is a serial bank robber, escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Kiera King, 12 and her mom, Jennifer King of Naperville, pose for a photo before the start of the Community Unity Walk on Sunday.

The second annual Community Unity Walk in Naperville brought diverse participants out along chilly streets yesterday for a symbolic show of togetherness among faiths, ages, races, cultures and gender identities. The walk, led by Moms Building Bridges in conjunction with other civic groups, nonprofits, businesses and faith communities, included discussions of diversity and community-building activities. Full story.

Wadsworth pastor emeritus, scholar dies at 90

The Rev. George Dyer, a longtime suburban Catholic priest known for his scholarly contributions to theology, died last week at 90. Dyer, pastor emeritus of St. Patrick Church in Wadsworth, spent 18 years as the parish's priest before retiring in 1996, according to his obituary. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 27 degrees this morning. Some snow is expected today, with highs around 40. Lows tonight near 20, with more snow showers possible tonight. Accumulations of less than an inch are expected. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Construction of the new Route 390 extension is scheduled to reduce Prospect Avenue to one lane in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road in Itasca. Full traffic.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Josh Bellamy in the second half of Sunday's 33-7 win in Cincinnati. - Associated Press

For a change, it wasn't the Chicago Bears who looked helpless yesterday, writes columnist Barry Rozner. The Bears played hard yesterday against Cincinnati, and that's something, perhaps as much a reflection on head coach John Fox as players auditioning for jobs. Full column.

Reports: Cubs reach two-year deal with reliever Morrow

Reports out of Orlando, where baseball's winter meetings are getting under way, say the Chicago Cubs have agreed with relief pitcher Brandon Morrow to a two-year contract, with a possible option for a third year, worth approximately $10 million to $11 million per year. The deal is expected to become official once Morrow passes a physical exam. Full story.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, lower right, during the second period of Sunday's 3-1 win at the United Center. - Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks didn't exactly come out firing on all cylinders in last night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, writes beat writer John Dietz. But a yawner of a game got awfully exciting in the third period as Corey Crawford turned away a flurry of good scoring chances, and Tommy Wingels, Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz scored in the Hawks' 3-1 victory. Full story.