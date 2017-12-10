Naperville walk values diversity, community, acceptance

hello

A walk to promote unity in Naperville brought diverse participants out along chilly streets for a symbolic show of togetherness among faiths, ages, races, cultures and gender identities.

But after a half-mile walk from a park along the Riverwalk to Naperville Central High School, the real movement toward unity took place.

Participants in the second annual Community Unity Walk, led by Moms Building Bridges in conjunction with other civic groups, nonprofits, businesses and faith communities, came together to discuss diversity and do community-building activities.

Kathy McBane, who founded Moms Building Bridges two years ago, said the event promoted inclusion, acceptance and understanding in what sometimes feels like a time of division and bickering.

Moms Building Bridges organized the first walk last year after the election of President Donald Trump.

Organizers this year, which also included the League of Women Voters Naperville, We Are One Naperville, Naper Gals, Naperville Women's March Action, the Alive Center and the Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association, said the gathering is just as necessary a year later.

McBane said it helped break down silos and encourage people to value other voices different from their own.