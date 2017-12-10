Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/10/2017 9:28 PM

FBI searching for Huntley bank robber

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday.

    The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday.
    Courtesy of the FBI

 
Daily Herald report

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TCF Bank inside a Huntley grocery store Sunday.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. inside a Jewel-Osco at 13200 Village Green Drive, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said. The man, who authorities believe is a serial bank robber, escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as a white man, about 5-foot-4, who was wearing fake facial hair, a winter cap and sunglasses, Croon said. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account