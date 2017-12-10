FBI searching for Huntley bank robber

The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TCF Bank inside a Huntley grocery store Sunday.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. inside a Jewel-Osco at 13200 Village Green Drive, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said. The man, who authorities believe is a serial bank robber, escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as a white man, about 5-foot-4, who was wearing fake facial hair, a winter cap and sunglasses, Croon said. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.