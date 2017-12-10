Wadsworth pastor emeritus, scholar dies at 90

The Rev. George Dyer, a longtime suburban Catholic priest known for his scholarly contributions to theology, died last week at 90.

Dyer, pastor emeritus of St. Patrick Church in Wadsworth, spent 18 years as the parish's priest before retiring in 1996, according to his obituary.

He later served for 10 years as a weekend presider at St. Julian Eymard Parish in Elk Grove Village and ministered to the Sedgebrook retirement community in Lincolnshire until he died Dec. 3.

In addition to his ministry work, Dyer, an author and editor, is remembered for his "distinguished contributions" to theology, according to the obituary.

After being ordained in 1953, Dyer received his doctorate in sacred theology, and taught patristics and systematics theology classes at University of St. Mary of the Lake, a seminary in Mundelein.

He became dean of studies there in 1967 -- a position he held for nine years.

Dyer founded the theological journal Chicago Studies, published a weekly column called Andragogy, and wrote and narrated an audio cassette presentation, Three Minute Theologian, based on Catholic teachings. He also received the John Courtney Murray Award in 1982 -- the Catholic Theological Society of America's highest honor.

Dyer is survived by his brother-in-law, two nieces, a nephew, and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a wake service at 7 p.m., at St. Patrick Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Road.

A Mass of Christian Burial, which is expected to be attended by Cardinal Blase Cupich, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the parish. A private internment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.

Memorial donations can be made to the St. Patrick School Scholarship Fund, 15020 W. Wadsworth Road, or the Holy Family Soup Kitchen, 914 8th St. in Waukegan.