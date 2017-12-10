Reports: Cubs reach two-year deal with reliever Morrow

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brandon Morrow throws against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Associated Press

The Cubs got an eyeful of relief pitcher Brandon Morrow in the National League championship series in October.

Now it looks like he's on their side.

Reports out of Orlando, where baseball's winter meetings are getting under way, say the Cubs have agreed with Morrow to a two-year contract, with a possible option for a third year, worth approximately $10 million to $11 million per year. The deal is expected to become official once Morrow passes a physical exam.

The 33-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA and a tidy WHIP of 0.92 and no home runs in 45 regular-season games this past season with the Dodgers. In the NLCS against the Cubs, Morrow pitched in 4 games, working 4⅔ innings and giving up 1 hit and no home runs.

Morrow pitched for the Seattle Mariners from 2007-09, the Toronto Blue Jays from 2010-14, the San Diego Padres from 2015-16 and with the Dodgers in 2017.

For his career, he is 51-43 with a 4.05 ERA and a WHIP of 1.32 in 299 games, 113 starts. He could wind up being the Cubs' closer, with the expected departure of Wade Davis via free agency.

The Cubs last Thursday signed starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a three-year, $38 million contract. Chatwood is expected to be the Cubs' fourth or fifth starter. Other reports out of Orlando say the Cubs could be closing in on starting pitcher Alex Cobb, a free agent from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cubs recently hired former Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey to fill that role in Chicago.