Images: Huntley Fall Fest and the best photos from the weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Sarah Dolder, 1, holds a small pumpkin with help from her dad Brian Dolder, of Huntley Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were playing a bowling game in the kids activity area.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ford Mustangs are lined up near a pond Saturday at the Huntley Fall Fest at Deicke Park. They were part of a car show that featured about 100 classic, customized and new cars and trucks.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Elliott McCrory takes a group through the Main Injector Particle Accelerator Tunnel Saturday during the Fermilab Fifty years of scientific discovery event which is the largest open house in 20 years. The Community Open House offers a rare opportunity to see the science of the laboratory up close and to tour areas not normally open to the public.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Euphemia Derian traveled all the way from Toronto Canada Saturday to get a glimpse of the giant magnet that was recently installed. The Community Open House offers a rare opportunity to see the science of the laboratory up close and to tour areas not normally open to the public.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aaliyah Siggers, 5, of Berwyn plays in the bubbles produced by Gordy Tobutt of Fox River Grove, also called The Bubbler at the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Luke McCarthy, 6, of Elmhurst blows his own giant bubble which you could do as Gordy Tobutt of Fox River Grove, also called The Bubbler entertained the crowd at the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
It was all about keeping cool on a hot Autumn day and Kristina Cavanaugh did just that by finding the cooling mist fans to keep her twin daughters, Aveline and Marielle, 1, beating the heat at the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Despite the heat, large crowds attended the Long Grove Apple Fest on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Shyanne Lewis, 10, of Wauconda cools off after she ran the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot Autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Edson Lopez, 6, goes down as he and Fiona Jensen, 6, both of Wauconda pull a truck as part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot Autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Juan Teran helps his daughter Ava, 4, of Wauconda through the tire part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot Autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Guadalupe Jimenez helps her daughter Jantzu, 4, of Wauconda through the high wall part of the Hot Ground Geckos Obstacle Course on a hot Autumn day at the Wauconda Grade School on Saturday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brian Hilton, a member of the final graduating class of 1984, plays the school song on saxophone during the Arlington High School all-class homecoming, held at the former school building, which is now Christian Liberty Academy, in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Former dean of students Guy Vena visits with Nancy Aiello Lynk of Arlington Heights, a member of the class of 1981, during the Arlington High School all-class homecoming, held at the former school building, which is now Christian Liberty Academy, in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mike East of the class of 1964 puts on his varsity sweater during the Arlington High School all-class homecoming, held at the former school building, which is now Christian Liberty Academy, in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sue Liljeberg Thoms of the class of 1979 chats with Debbie Vaughan '79 and her sister, Christy Vaughan '82 during the Arlington High School all-class homecoming, held at the former school building, which is now Christian Liberty Academy, in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Alyssa Kano, 15, of Barrington gets hands on with Bella the goat as she milks her at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Shane McMillion, 6, of Trevor Wisconsin climbed on top of the water fountain to keep cool as his mom sold goods at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tylea Crow, 10, practices her roping skills after she made the rope at one of the booths at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Savanna Lehman, 10, of Grayslake gets hands on with her friendly corn snake at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Bryan Dussault, 11, of Winthrop Harbor drives the 1941 John Deere tractor under the guidance of gentleman farmer Don Schreiber of Gurnee at the Farm Heritage Days & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Thorpe Sine of Tulsa Oklahoma dances as part of the Grand Entry during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement on September 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jadah Mueller, 11 of Wisconsin dances during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement on September 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Nate Rosado, 6 of Oak Park gets up close look at a horse named Apache during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement on September 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Penny Richmond of Fulton, IL talks about life in a Blackfeet Tepee during the 23rd annual Harvest Pow Wow, hosted by the Midwest SOARRING Foundation at the Naper Settlement on September 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
August Count portrays Gilbert B. Snow, who invented the self-oiling wind mill for the Elgin Wind Power and Pump Company, during the annual Elgin Cemetery Walk at Bluff City Cemetery.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Dave Carlson and Mary Hogan of Elgin pose for a photo in front of a 1923 Ford Model T, during the annual Elgin Cemetery Walk at Bluff City Cemetery.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A large group of tour goes make their way around Bluff City Cemetery during the annual Elgin Cemetery Walk.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Andrew Cuming portrays John S. Wilcox, Civil War general, attorney and Mayor of Elgin during the annual Elgin Cemetery Walk at Bluff City Cemetery.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Eleanor Jankowski, 7, of Barrington displays her Rembrandt skills at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Lisa Dimberg of Evanston admires the oil and acrylic works of Anthony Saskich of Wisconsin at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Valerie Nudo of Mt. Prospect visits the many artists who set up shop at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Patrons from all over the Chicagoland area flock to the artists booths at the Art in the Barn festival on Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital grounds on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer