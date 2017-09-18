Schaumburg ranked 9th on Money magazine's "Best Places to Live" list

Schaumburg is getting kudos in a list of best places to live published in Money magazine.

The magazine ranked the village 9th in its top 100 "Best Places to Live" list, scoring the community high for having a healthy economy, affordable homes and a high quality of life.

The magazine mentioned Schaumburg's place as an economic and manufacturing powerhouse in the Chicago area as one of its top features.

Other suburban cities that made the list include Wheaton (27) Villa Park (28) and Des Plaines (35).

The full list is available at http://ti.me/2fuzihB.