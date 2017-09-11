Images: 9/11 ceremonies in the suburbs

Suburban residents gathered Monday with local officials, police officers and firemen in Elgin, Des Plaines and Waukegan to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Waukegan Fire Dept. Lt. Jeremy Brown, right, and Lt. John Carrier listen to the bells ring during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fireman's Memorial Park in Waukegan on Monday. The Waukegan Fire Department hosted the event that recognized firefighters and police officers lost on September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Craig Essick of Elgin salutes as the colors are posted during Elgin's 9/11 remembrance event Monday. Essick is an Army veteran who is current commander of Elgin American Legion Post 57.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comDon Sleeman of Elgin American Legion Post 57 plays taps on the bugle during Elgin's 9/11 remembrance event Monday.
The Elgin Police color guard posts the colors during Elgin's 9/11 remembrance event Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin firefighter Kanen Terry rings the bell to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks during Elgin's remembrance event Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
From left, Police Chief William Kushner, Des Plaines Police and Fire Commissioner Deb Lester, and Mayor Matt Bogusz stand at attention during the playing of Taps during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall on Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Police and Fire Commissioner Deb Lester sings "Amazing Grace" during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall on Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines Fire Captain Scott Peirson rings the ceremonial bell during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall on Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Des Plaines first responders stand at attention during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall on Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Sara Schmidt, left, and Fran Volpe take a closer look at the 9/11 memorial during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall on Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Waukegan firefighter Michael Joseph plays Taps during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fireman's Memorial Park in Waukegan on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Waukegan police and firefighters stand at attention during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fireman's Memorial Park in Waukegan on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer