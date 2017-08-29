Maple Park Fun Fest to feature bands with Kaneland teachers

Maple Park Fun Fest is a small town festival that began in 1998 as a softball tournament. It includes a parade on Main Street. Courtesy of Beth Miller

DoubleSpeak, an indie pop/rock band playing at Maple Park Fun Fest, includes Jenny Lupa, second from left. Lupa is a paraprofessional at Kaneland High School. Courtesy of DoubleSpeak

The Bare Hambones plays original bluegrass and outlaw country music. The band includes Kaneland High School math teacher Tim Larsen, far left. Courtesy of The Bare Hambones

Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles will be featured on stage at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Maple Park Fun Fest. Daily Herald File Photo

The small-town festival that began in 1998 as a local softball tournament continues to grow.

Maple Park Fun Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, with additional softball on Monday, Sept. 4.

A number of new events have been added this year, according to Beth Miller, the festival's director of marketing and public relations.

"We have added more 'kid' entertainment," Miller said. "On Saturday, Sept. 2, we will have hula hoop performer Carissa Marchetti on stage at 1:30 p.m., followed by magician John Measner at 2:30 p.m. We will also have caricature artist David Curbis, and FX face painter Madeline Bogathy from 1-3:30 p.m. All of this is free."

The festival also features a parade, fireworks, craft show, car show, bags tournament, petting zoo, kids' bike and wagon parade, food and beer garden, 5K race and 2-mile walk, and live music and performances.

Students from Kaneland High School will see some familiar faces onstage.

"The Bare Hambones and DoubleSpeak -- bands which play on Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. -- both feature Kaneland High School staff members," Miller said. "The lead singer of The Bare Hambones is Tim Larsen, a math teacher, and the lead singer of DoubleSpeak is Jenny Lupa, a paraprofessional."

The Bare Hambones play bluegrass and outlaw country, Miller said, while DoubleSpeak plays indie pop/rock. Both bands play original music.

Other bands scheduled include Back Country Roads, Miller's Hometown Band, Midnight Chaos and Snapshot Band. John Measner's Magic Chow and Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles will have their turn on stage as well.

Admission is free. Visit www.mapleparkfunfest.com for details.