Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Kirby Stahl gives a cave man yell as he helps his team in the Tug-O-War Saturday at the first Elgin Hay Day at Settlers Park in the Providence neighborhood. The 41/2 year old said it was his favorite activity of the day.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Children make their way through a hay maze Saturday at the first Elgin Hay Day at Settlers Park in the Providence neighborhood. It was one of dozens of activities.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A '77 Volkswagen bus owned by Leon Duros of Lake Geneva, Wis., is ready to roll into the Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi enthusiast event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday. The trailer is made from the front of a '75 bus and the rear of a '78.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gordon Olson of Wadsworth polishes his '72 VW Dune Buggy during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi enthusiast event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A '56 Volkswagen owned by Jim Dooley of Round Lake is displayed during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi enthusiast event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kevin Rasmus and his sons Chalie, 3, and Braeden, 10, view the rear engine compartment of a 1973 Volkwagen Karmann Ghia during Windy City Dub Fest, a Chicagoland VW/Audi enthusiast event, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Romayne and Thomas McGinnis attend the reopening ceremony for the First Division Museum on the Cantigny Park grounds in Wheaton. Their son, PFC Ross A. McGinnis of the Army's 1st Infantry, was killed in action in Iraq. The family has donated his Medal of Honor to the First Division Museum.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thomas McGinnis looks over the newly remodeled First Division Museum, on the Cantigny Park grounds in Wheaton. McGinnis's son, PFC Ross A. McGinnis of the Army's 1st Infantry, was killed in action in Iraq
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Dignitaries cut a red ribbon to officially reopen the First Division Museum on the Cantigny Park grounds in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
World War II Vet Richard Avery of Lisle, who served in the First Division, is recognized in front of a crowd during the reopening of the First Division Museum, on the Cantigny Park grounds in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Motorcyclists drive on Old Gage Lake Road during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake. The "Luck of the Draw" Dick Welton Memorial Ride benefits educational technology for kids at Warren-Newport Public Library.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Brian and Diane Braun of Gurnee prepare to ride their Vespa during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake. The "Luck of the Draw" Dick Welton Memorial Ride benefits educational technology for kids at Warren-Newport Public Library.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lake County Board member Steve Carlson of Gurnee, left, talks to Brian Niemi of Gurnee and Kevin Getty of Antioch before going of the ride during Bikers for Books on Sunday starting at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake. The "Luck of the Draw" Dick Welton Memorial Ride benefits educational technology for kids at Warren-Newport Public Library.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Carla Heath and Jim Garbo judge a 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible in the Post War non sport category during the annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show Sunday in Geneva.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Bill Maechtle of St. Charles looks at a 1922 Citroen Torpedo during the annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show on August 27, 2017 in Geneva.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Dave West of Streamwood keeps dry while viewing a 1908 Buick model F during the annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show Sunday in Geneva.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Artist Lewis Achenbach of Wheaton paint his interpretation of the music performers during Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts at Lake Ellyn Park on August 27, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Juan Bonilla of Glen Ellyn talks with Niko Culevski about his hand woven blankets during the annual Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts at Lake Ellyn Park on August 27, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Susan Adams of Glen Ellyn looks at some pottery during the Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts at Lake Ellyn Park on August 27, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
An English bulldog named Bourbon dresses as a hot dog vendor as he walks in the Sweet Pea Pet Parade during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest on Sunday. The last day included food tents, live music and children's activities.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lucy Bullock sings "Eye of the Tiger" with Six on Friday as they perform during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest on Sunday. The Sweet Pea Pet Parade was the highlight on the last day that also included food tents, live music and children's activities.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Haley Melton, 6, and her brother, Jack, 4, of Palatine try to stay out of the rain during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest on Sunday. The Sweet Pea Pet Parade was the highlight on the last day that also included food tents, live music and children's activities.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer