Dawn Patrol: Schaumburg to get its first tattoo parlor

hello

Schaumburg approves first tattoo business

A U.S. Marine from Addison who in the spring fought for Schaumburg to allow tattoo businesses now will open the very first in the village by mid-September, after the village approved a special-use permit for it. Full story

Body found in Aurora garage identified as 19-year-old man

Dental records were ultimately used to identify a body found in an Aurora garage as 19-year-old Brandon Page, of Aurora, according to a news release from the Kane County coroner's office Tuesday evening. Full story

Man in life-threatening condition after Fox Lake motorcycle crash

A 27-year-old man was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash Tuesday and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say. Full story

Elgin man faces drug, gun charges

Darius Holt -

An Elgin man faces felony charges after police say they found him with two loaded handguns and illegal drugs Monday. Full story

Buffalo Grove raises age to buy tobacco to 21

Buffalo Grove village officials have raised the minimum age for the sale and purchase of tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, amid disagreement among trustees over whether the change would be effective. Full story

Gurnee man killed stepfather, self in murder-suicide Friday

A 30-year-old Gurnee man fatally shot his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in their home last week, police said Tuesday after a four-day investigation into the killings. Full story

Three Grayslake cops hailed as heroes

Three Grayslake police officers were hailed as heroes after they rushed into a burning house early Tuesday to rescue a teenager trapped inside. Sgt. Scott Heimos, officer Kurt Newman and officer Sean Madden each were injured during the rescue when they ran through smoke to reach a 17-year-old boy who couldn't escape the house. Full story

Woman who stole $618,000 from St. Charles vet clinic gets 5 years

A 53-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to stealing $618,000 from the St. Charles Veterinary Clinic over a span of seven years. Full story

Lackey off his game, but Chicago Cubs rally for win

John Lackey's not the shy and retiring type, so don't expect him to get too down on himself after last night's rough outing, as the Cubs came back for a 13-9 victory at the Great American Ball Park. With the win, the Cubs moved to 10 games over .500 (67-57) for the first time this season. Read Bruce Miles' take