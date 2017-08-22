Gurnee man killed stepfather, self in murder-suicide Friday

A 30-year-old Gurnee man fatally shot his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in their home last week, police said Tuesday after a four-day investigation into the killings.

Officers discovered the bodies of Tony Butler, Jr., 30, and Ozell Sampson, Jr., 50, about 5:31 p.m. Friday while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Harper Avenue.

Authorities said Tuesday that Sampson died from multiple gunshot wounds, while Butler died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gurnee police Cmdr. Brian Smith said authorities are not disclosing some of the details of what led to the shooting at the request of the victims' family and their "emotional well-being."

"This was a domestic situation and a tragedy for the family involved," Chief Kevin Woodside said in a news release. "This incident poses no danger to the community and our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Smith said both Butler and Sampson moved to the home where they were found dead about eight months ago. Police had no contact with them before Friday's shootings.