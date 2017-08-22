Body found in Aurora garage identified as 19-year-old man

hello

The body found by a cleaning crew in an Aurora garage last week has been identified as local man who was reported missing in July, officials say.

Dental records were ultimately used to identify the man as 19-year-old Brandon Page, of the 1000 block of Maple Street, Aurora, according to a news release from the Kane County coroner's office Tuesday evening.

Cleaners were preparing a home for sale at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Second Avenue, when they discovered Page's decomposed body in the garage, according to a post on the Aurora Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy Monday, but investigators needed the man's dental records to help identify him, the release said.

Page was reported missing with the Kane County Sheriff's Office sometime last month, according to the post. His cause of death is unknown.

Results from toxicology tests are not complete and Page's death remains under investigation.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com