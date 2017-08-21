Khouri enters race to replace state Rep. Fortner

hello

Weeks before state Rep. Mike Fortner announced he wouldn't seek re-election in the 49th House District, DuPage County Board member Tonia Khouri already was considering a run for the seat.

The Aurora Republican says she started thinking about entering the race in July, when Fortner joined a group of GOP lawmakers who voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of the state budget.

"Like many in the district, I was angry and frustrated that he voted for a 32 percent income tax hike without any reforms," Khouri said Monday. "It's unacceptable."

With Fortner planning to step down when his term ends in 2019, Khouri won't have to face him in the GOP primary. So the business owner is gearing up to circulate petitions after Labor Day to get on the March ballot.

Khouri said she's hoping to be elected to represent the interests of the residents in the 49th District.

"I'm going to Springfield to take on the politicians in power who have bankrupted our state and failed our families," said Khouri, 47. "It's time we hold our elected officials accountable for their actions."

Khouri, who has served on the county board since 2012, said she will highlight her leadership experience on the board during the campaign.

"In DuPage County, we have cut our budget by $36.5 million and saved taxpayers an estimated $110 million through shared services, joint procurement and consolidation," Khouri said. "That's exactly what we need in Springfield. That's how you balance a budget."

In November, Khouri tried to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville for a seat in Congress, but lost.

"Every time I run for office, I run because I want to serve the people of Illinois," she said. "But this time, I'm also angry because it is unacceptable what these politicians are doing to the hardworking taxpayers."

Khouri won't seek re-election to her county board seat so she can run for state representative.

"The county board is a model of good government," she said. "That's another reason why I want to take everything I've learned on the county board to Springfield."

The 49th District includes portions of Aurora, Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva, Naperville, North Aurora, South Elgin, St. Charles, West Chicago and Wayne.