Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Lakes High School Band Director Matt Kastor waves the W during the Lindenfest parade Saturday. The parade theme was "Go Cubs Go."
Lindenhurst Park District Marketing and Community Relations Director Kathy Kohler is dressed as a Wrigley vendor during Lindenfest parade Saturday. The parade theme was "Go Cubs Go."
Even though the parade theme was "Go Cubs Go," that didn't keep White Sox fan Don Schreiber of the Lake County Farm Heritage Association from wearing his Sox hat during the Lindenfest parade Saturday.
Sandy Wearne of Lisle gives away Sugar Maple saplings from her yard to anyone who want one as part of her Sandy Maple Seed Project during the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Sharon Suderski and Alyssa Daniels both 15 of Lisle perform at the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Laura Martinez of Naperville enjoys some lentils and Jennifer Ahern of Westchester enjoys a Falafel while at the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
The food booths at the 12th annual Veggie Fest were very busy Saturday.
Michelle Fairbarin of New Lenox enjoys a Buddha Bowl and Jenny Jess of Lansing Michigan enjoys a Thai Crunch Salad while at the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Rob Polk performs Delos Therapy on Sharon Barton of Montgomery during 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Mats Jerndal of Bowling Green Kentucky entertains attendees at the 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Riley Gardner, 1 1/2 of Bolingbrook has some fun stamping color on a picture of bee hive during 12th annual Veggie Fest held this year at Benedictine University in Lisle on August 12, 2017.
Tamar Elerby of Aurora, right, catches a pass during a flag football game during the Unity Partnership backyard party Saturday at Metea High School. The DuPage County-based group aims to bridge gaps between police and the communities.
DuPage County Sheriff Deputy Mike Urso talks with a visitors to the Unity Partnership backyard party Saturday at Metea High School. The DuPage County-based group aims to bridge gaps between police and the communities.
Sasha, 10, Ari, 8 and Don Pankuch of Oswego enjoy some food during the Unity Partnership backyard party Saturday at Metea High School. The DuPage County-based group aims to bridge gaps between police and the communities.
Jasmine Allen, 13 of Aurora plays bags at the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers booth at the Unity Partnership backyard party Saturday at Metea High School. The DuPage County-based group aims to bridge gaps between police and the communities.
Megan Lange of Scorched Earth Brewery in Algonquin, holds up one of their brews at the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.
Ernesto Aranda of Elgin holds up a beer that Chris Pacanowski, right, just poured for him from the Hoffman Estates Beer Garden, at the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.
Andrew Freeman of South Elgin, samples a beer from Wild Onion Brewing in Barrington during the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.
Nick Thomason of Dallas, Texas, tries for a selfie with Emmett's Brewing of Palatine while visiting friends in Elgin during the Elgin Craft Beer Festival Saturday.
Abi Harris, 11, of Gurnee plays catch with her twin sister, Skylar, before marching along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."
Tony Tantillo of Warren Township and his daughter, Elliott, and her friend, Maple Nelson, both 4, use nets to catch candy along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."
Mikayla Joshi carries Kayleigh Espinoza, both 6, march with the Cheerleading Dance Extreme during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."
Joseph Hessel of Gurnee holds a parasol over his daughter, Madelyn, 2, as they watch the parade travel along Old Grand Avenue during the 2017 Gurnee Days Parade on Sunday. The theme of the parade was "Let's Play Ball."
Cyclists make their way along Old Sutton Road during the 2017 Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride in Barrington Hills on Sunday. Hundreds of cyclists participated, including riders from the Wounded Veterans 500-mile Great Lakes Challenge Bike Ride, raising money to help wounded veterans and first responders.
Cyclists pedal along Old Sutton Road during the 2017 Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride in Barrington Hills on Sunday. Hundreds of cyclists participated, including riders from the Wounded Veterans 500-mile Great Lakes Challenge Bike Ride, raising money to help wounded veterans and first responders.
Jermal Trammel of New Orleans is the first one to complete the short course during the 2017 Project Hero Barrington Honor Ride in Barrington Hills on Sunday. Hundreds of cyclists participated, including riders from the Wounded Veterans 500-mile Great Lakes Challenge Bike Ride, raising money to help wounded veterans and first responders.
Anthony Catella of St. Charles portrays Col. Sweet of the 10th Illinois Infantry during Blackberry Farm's commemoration of the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War with "Civil War Days" on August 13, 2017.
President Lincoln, portrayed by Michael Krebs, watches the Union troops drill during Blackberry Farm's commemoration of the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War with "Civil War Days" on August 13, 2017.
Jon Aguilar, Zac Tellman and Josh Moore all of Aurora play cards as they portray members of the Missouri Guerrillas during Blackberry Farm's commemoration of the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War with "Civil War Days" on August 13, 2017.
President and Mrs. Lincoln walk through the encampment during Blackberry Farm's commemoration of the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War with "Civil War Days" on August 13, 2017. The Lincolns are portrayed by Michael Krebs and Debra Ann Miller of Chicago.
Sisters Ava, left, and Frankie Sillitoe of Geneva feed some of the animals at the petting zoo Saturday during the Wayne Wine & Horse Fest at Dunham Woods Riding Club. There was music, food, kids activities, horse and wine, all benefiting the police department.
Three-year-old Layne, of St. Charles gets up close to a Kane County Mounted Ranger Saturday during the Wayne Wine & Horse Fest at Dunham Woods Riding Club.
Arjun Mody, Dhiti Boggaram, Sanah Wagle and Aadya Boggaram cheer on the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
Rohan Butani, 3 of Naperville waves an Indian Flag during third annual India Day Parade in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
Aaradhya Bhagat, 3 of Naperville enjoys a fun slide during the third annual India Day Festival in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
The parkway along Hillside Road is packed with paradegoers during third annual India Day Parade in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
Members of Iskcon march in the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
The Diver family Mahadev, Vihan, 3 Manisha and Virag, 6 of Lombard enjoy a meal a the third annual India Day Parade and Festival in Naperville on August 13, 2017.
