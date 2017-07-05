Dawn Patrol: Suburban Fourth of July revelry in full force

Suburbanites revel in Fourth of July celebrations

Parades! Music! Fireworks! Our photographers were on hand to cover it all this Fourth of July. Check out their best photos in our gallery.

One dead after rollover crash in South Barrington

A rollover crash early Tuesday morning in South Barrington killed a pedestrian and sent another person to the hospital, authorities said. The victim's identity has not been made public yet. Full story.

Rolling Meadows to bring back police dog program

Rolling Meadows plans to bring back its police dog unit, after a four-year absence, to join officers on the streets to help improve searches, increase officer safety when dealing with dangerous suspects and promote positive community relations.

Full story.

Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The judges and fans have weighed in, and 15 acts are moving on in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent. Click here to see the list.

Vernon Hills could hike minimum age for buying tobacco

Vernon Hills officials will review and possibly approve an ordinance tonight raising the minimum age for the purchase of tobacco and related products to 21. Full story.

Blaze near Burlington destroys 6-car garage

Firefighters from 16 departments worked for six hours to extinguish a huge blaze at a mansion near Burlington that started Monday night and continued into the early morning hours Tuesday. No one was injured. Full story.

Weather

Partly sunny and 66 degrees this morning. Highs around 82 today, with lows tonight near 70. Full weather.

Traffic

Very little delays on the highways early this morning. Road work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Mundhank Road in South Barrington between Barrington and Freeman roads. Full traffic.

Associated PressThe Athletics' Franklin Barreto hits a solo home run in the ninth inning to defeat the White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday in Oakland.

Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning, Yonder Alonso went deep twice and the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday. The loss drops the Sox to 37-46 on the season. Full story.