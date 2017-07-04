One dead after rollover crash in South Barrington

hello

A rollover crash early Tuesday morning in South Barrington killed a pedestrian and sent another person to the hospital, authorities said.

The fatality and injuries took place during a series of events that began when a van rolled over about 1:15 a.m. at New Sutton and Penny roads, Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Jim Kreher said.

Paramedics and firefighters responding to the scene found the van on its side and another vehicle on the road's shoulder. They found one person trapped inside the van and a pedestrian outside who needed medical attention.

Crews extricated the occupant of the rolled-over van and transported that person, as well as the pedestrian, to an area hospital, Kreher said.

South Barrington police Sgt. Sam Parma said the department is in the early stages of its investigation into the crash and had not yet notified the family of the pedestrian who died. He said police were not yet releasing the identities of those involved in the crash Tuesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation indicates there were two other "traffic incidents" at New Sutton and Penny after the van rolled over, Parma said. He said one of the drivers involved in the string of events likely will be charged with DUI.

Kreher said firefighters were able to remove the person from the van quickly, and responders got help at the scene from the Palatine Rural and Cary fire protection districts.