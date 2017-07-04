Barreto's game-ending homer sends A's past White Sox 7-6

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields wears Fourth of July-themed stockings as he throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Gossett throws to the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso points skyward after his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia leaps but can't catch a home run ball from Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso connects for a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso, left, is high-fived by teammates after his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning, Yonder Alonso went deep twice and the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday.

Matt Joyce's two-run homer and Alonso's long balls in the fourth and fifth helped stake the A's to a 6-5 lead, but Santiago Casilla was unable to close it out in the ninth. That set the stage for Barreto's late-inning theatrics.

With one out, Barreto hit a towering fly ball off Tommy Kahnle (0-3) that just cleared the wall in left field and sent the A's pouring out of the dugout for a rare celebration of late.