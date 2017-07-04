Barreto's game-ending homer sends A's past White Sox 7-6

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning, Yonder Alonso went deep twice and the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday.
Matt Joyce's two-run homer and Alonso's long balls in the fourth and fifth helped stake the A's to a 6-5 lead, but Santiago Casilla was unable to close it out in the ninth. That set the stage for Barreto's late-inning theatrics.
With one out, Barreto hit a towering fly ball off Tommy Kahnle (0-3) that just cleared the wall in left field and sent the A's pouring out of the dugout for a rare celebration of late.