updated: 7/4/2017 5:28 PM

Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

  • The Dynasty of Naperville dances during the first live performance round of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent last month. The dance group is among the 15 acts moving on in the summer talent search.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The judges and fans have weighed in, and 15 acts are moving on in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

The acts advancing in the summerlong talent competition are:

• Ken Markovic

• Cassandra Henwood

• Kayla Seeber

• Monk 9

• Adem Dalipi

• Marina Alyse

• Tom & Olivia

• Annie Young Band

• Garrett Ryan

• Adrian Guzik

• The Dynasty

• Lorenzo Esposito

• Aimee Bushby

• LoneSome Cliff

• Lucky

The acts will return to the stage of Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

After that show, the judges will secretly rank the performances and online voting will give one act a guaranteed spot in the Top 10.

The final winner and a Fan Favorite will be announced after the finalists perform a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Taste of Arlington Heights.

For 2017, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.

