Rolling Meadows to bring back police dog program

Rolling Meadows police plan to bring back their police dog program this year. Their last dog, Harley, worked between 2008 and 2013. Daily Herald File Photo, 2008

Rolling Meadows plans to bring back its police dog unit, after a four-year absence, to join officers on the streets in locating criminals, missing people and drugs.

Chief John Nowacki says dogs have benefits in law enforcement, helping to improve searches, increase officer safety when dealing with dangerous suspects, and promote positive community relations.

Right now, Nowacki says Rolling Meadows is an "island" surrounded by police departments that have dogs, including Arlington Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Schaumburg.

Elk Grove Village, where Nowacki was deputy chief before being hired in Rolling Meadows last year, also has a police dog.

"I believe we need to go in that direction," he said.

It would cost Rolling Meadows $16,000 to train and certify a new dog, and $56,000 for a fully-equipped police vehicle for the dog and handler. Nowacki plans to interview those among his current rank-and-file who want to be considered for the job. That officer would work a "power shift," when calls for police response are highest, Nowacki said.

Officials say the cost to implement and maintain the program will be neutral to the city budget since asset seizure funds will be used.

The city's last police dog, a Belgian Malinois and Tervuren mix named Harley, worked from 2008 to 2013 on drug searches. Nowacki said the new dog also will be trained to search for people.

Officials retired the dog from service in early 2013 when the department didn't collect enough seizure funds to pay for the program.

It could take about six months before the new dog hits the streets.