Images: Monday Holiday Festivals and Fireworks

See moments from holiday festivals and fireworks Monday in Arlington Heights,Bartlett, Lincolnshire, Wheaton and Mundelein.
Tony Reibel, 10 of Lincolnshire throws the ball as Arshad Alam, 13, of Buffalo Grove watches from the dunk tank during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Adeline Sis climbs with her father, Nate, through the junior obstacle inflatable during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Four-year-old Madison Andre of Vernon Hills has her face painted by Ellie Ouyang, 13 of Lincolnshire during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Ryan Phelan, 9, of Mundelein rides the Lolly Swing at the carnival during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Kiersten Campise, left, dances with the Elite Dance Company Dancers in the gazebo during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Emma Elizalde, 11, of Mundelein smiles as she drinks a pineapple drink from El Campeon at Mundelein Munch during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Miss Mundelein 2016 Haley Peterson paints a flag on the arm of Sarah Benes, 7, of Mundelein during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
