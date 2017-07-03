Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Monday Holiday Festivals and Fireworks

See moments from holiday festivals and fireworks Monday in Arlington Heights,Bartlett, Lincolnshire, Wheaton and Mundelein.

Taras Masnyk of Wheaton photographs the Wheaton Park District's fireworks display at Graf Park.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Arlington International Racecourse hosted fireworks Monday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
James Gambrell of One Night Band performs during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Park District's 2017 fireworks display at Graf Park.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Park District's 2017 fireworks display at Graf Park.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Jenissa Casanova of South Elgin enjoys some dinner during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kaleigh Ryan, 4, of Barlett is excited after winning a giant bear during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids ride "Freak Out" during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Magda Ramos of Elgin and her 4-year-old son Damian go down the giant slide during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids traverse an obstacle course during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
3-year-old Ann Rocyz, left, and her brother Johnny, 5 both of Bartlett ride a coaster during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Engineer Devon Cooley drives the Royal Express around the lake during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tony Reibel, 10 of Lincolnshire throws the ball as Arshad Alam, 13, of Buffalo Grove watches from the dunk tank during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Miss Jamie of Miss jamie's Farm entertains children at a concert during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Adeline Sis climbs with her father, Nate, through the junior obstacle inflatable during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Madison Andre of Vernon Hills has her face painted by Ellie Ouyang, 13 of Lincolnshire during Lincolnshire's Red, White, and Boom! celebration Monday at Spring Lake Park. The festival featured Miss Jamie's Farm concert, face painting, rides and games.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ryan Phelan, 9, of Mundelein rides the Lolly Swing at the carnival during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kiersten Campise, left, dances with the Elite Dance Company Dancers in the gazebo during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Emma Elizalde, 11, of Mundelein smiles as she drinks a pineapple drink from El Campeon at Mundelein Munch during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Miss Mundelein 2016 Haley Peterson paints a flag on the arm of Sarah Benes, 7, of Mundelein during Mundelein Community Days celebration Monday at Kracklauer Park. The festival included Mundelein Munch, carnival rides, face painting by the Mundelein Queens, and entertainment by The Two Johns and Los Compas del Terre.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Arlington International Racecourse hosted fireworks Monday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Arlington International Racecourse hosted fireworks Monday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Arlington International Racecourse hosted fireworks Monday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
