Elgin Theatre Company to stage 'The Odd Couple'

hello

Scot Savage, left, of Schaumburg plays Oscar Madison and Carl Zeitler of Glen Ellyn plays Felix Unger in the Elgin Theatre Company production of "The Odd Couple." The show opens Friday, June 23, and runs through Sunday, July 2, at the Elgin Art Showcase. COURTESY OF ELGIN THEATRE COMPANY

The Elgin Theatre Company will present "The Odd Couple" as its summer offering this year, a comic play that some may only know as a popular TV show from the '70s.

However, the show, written by Neil Simon, was first produced in 1965 and has become a favorite over the years.

"Everybody knows 'The Odd Couple,'" said Madeline Franklin, director of the production. "The characters are iconic. Neil Simon is one of the great American playwrights. It's a classic about relationships, which is relevant every day of our lives."

Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 23-24 and June 30 and July 1; and 2 p.m. Sundays, June 25 and July 2, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

"If you're a fan of the TV series, it's always a nice piece of nostalgia," said Scot Savage of Schaumburg, who plays Oscar Madison, the far-less-than-finicky sports writer, who allows the meticulous Felix to stay with him after his wife throws him out.

"I always enjoyed the TV series when I was a kid, and then when I got to read this play, (I realized) it's still so well-written."

Despite the show's original period frame, the situations and the characters are still relatable, according to Carl Zeitler of Glen Ellyn, who plays Felix.

"A lot of the humor comes from Neil Simon's wit, and the writing isn't based on what era it is," he said.

Themes like divorce and relationships between friends are the common threads that run through the play.

"I know the typical neuroses you get with Felix (are) there, but there's also real attachment and a warm, human level to him about how he feels about his wife and kids," Zeitler said. "He struggles with his ex and with Oscar and the guys.

"Divorce is more common now and not the radical thing that it was when ('The Odd Couple') first came out, but the relationships hold up and how people deal with things," added Zeitler. "No matter what age, it's a tough thing to go through."

Many people turned up to audition for the parts of Oscar and Felix, but Franklin, of Palatine, knew she found her 'Odd Couple' when she paired Savage and Zeitler during the audition process.

"The spark was lit and it was obvious who had to play those parts," she said.

"Hopefully people will come out and have some fun," Franklin added.

Other cast members include William Petersen of Carpentersville, Joseph Butterworth of Elgin, Lori Rohr of Palatine, Debbi Dennison of Schaumburg, Jerry Wiel of South Elgin and Jason Samuel Griffin of Willowbrook.