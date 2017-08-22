Presence Health to join Amita Health

Presence Health, which has hospitals in Elgin, Aurora and Des Plaines, has entered a nonbinding agreement to become part of Arlington Heights-based Amita Health, creating the largest health system in the state.

The hospital systems signed a "nonbinding letter of intent" for Presence Health to add its medical centers, outpatient facilities and other sites to Amita Health, the companies announced Tuesday.

The agreement would add Presence's 11 hospitals, including Presence Holy Family in Des Plaines, Presence Mercy in Aurora, Presence St. Joseph in Elgin, Presence Saint Francis in Evanston and Presence St. Joseph in Joliet to a network that already includes Alexian Brothers Health Systems and Adventist Midwest Health.

That network, Ascension Healthcare, is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest

Catholic health system, according to today's announcement. It is based in St. Louis.

"The mission, values and history of Presence Health clearly align well with those of Ascension, as both systems are dedicated to caring for all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable," Anthony R. Tersigni, president and chief executive officer of Ascension, said in a news release.

"We believe this will strengthen Catholic health care not only in the region but throughout the country as we are all dedicated to delivering personalized, compassionate care," Tersigni said.

Under the tentative agreement, Presence Life Connections, which provides nursing home and hospice care, would join Ascension Living, the health system's senior care subsidiary.

The move will increase access to care, expand the system's physician network and allow more sub-specialization capabilities, according to the news release.

The letter of intent is expected to lead to a definitive agreement once legal and financial details are finalized, as well as regulatory and canonical approval.

"Joining Ascension and Amita Health is a natural evolution for Presence Health, especially given the mutual respect between our systems and our shared mission, vision and values to provide quality, faith-based care," said Michael Englehart, president and chief executive officer of Presence Health.